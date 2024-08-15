'It Ends With Us' screenwriter pens THIS scene that 'felt important'

It Ends With Us screenwriter, Christy Hall, just revealed a key scene for the movie.

In Colleen Hoover’s 2016 book of the same name, Lily, the protagonist discovers she is pregnant with Ryle, her abusive husband’s child.

However, in the movie, the scene has some subtle yet “important” changes as Atlas, Lily’s childhood love, takes her to the hospital Ryle assaulted her.

Atlas proceeds to take Lily to his house to rest as she recovers. As she expresses the hesitation of becoming a mother, he responds that if Lily chooses to keep it, she would make a great mother.

Even though this comment is brief, Hall told PEOPLE magazine how she thought that dialogue “felt important” to include.

"I think the novel is pitch perfect, but it was also written a few years ago, so there were ways that we could very respectfully modernize it," she stated.

Hall continued, "In the book, the way the pregnancy is talked about, it's talked about in a way where everyone is just automatically assuming that she's going to have it and she's going to keep it. It's already automatic the way that Atlas talks about it, the way that Ryle talks about it, the way that even Lily thinks about it.”