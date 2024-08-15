Mark Zuckerberg stuns wife Priscilla Chan with unique present

Mark Zuckerberg with his wife Priscilla Chan. — Reuters/File

In a heart-winning gesture of love, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg presented his wife Priscilla Chan a massive sculpture of her likeness, inspired by Roman tradition.

Zuckerberg revealed this huge piece on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, along with a caption highlighting Roman tradition, the New York Post reported.

“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” he posted.

Moreover, the 40-year-old’s post featured his better half draped in a pink robe, standing next to the impressive sculpture.



The masterpiece showcases a wind-swept silver garment that looks like angel wings, while Chan, 39, sips from a mug that matches the sculpture’s blue-green hue.

The Facebook founder revealed that this sculpture was created with the help of artist Daniel Arsham.

“I’ve joked about making a sculpture of her for years and when the opportunity to work with Arsham came up I finally did it!” Zuckerberg said.

The famous artist’s creation is similar to the sculpture he created at the Venice church Chiesa di Santa Caterina in September.

Since Zuckerberg uploaded this picture, many praised him for gifting his wife such a thoughtful present.

One Instagram user praised the owner of Instagram, “Husbands everywhere are shaking.”

Another user commented, “Setting the bar high for all the husbands out there markiepoo.”

This tradition of sculpting wives was followed by the Roman ideal of “pietas,” which portrayed duty, loyalty, and devotion to family, the gods, and the state, as per Roman Empire times.

Nevertheless, the price of this impressive masterpiece is not yet revealed by the co-creators, Zuckerberg and Arsham.