Alec Baldwin takes major step towards Hollywood post Rust case

Alec Baldwin shows up at the premiere of 'Super/Man' film post Rust case

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin spent a wholesome family day out at the premiere of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, weeks after his Rust case was thrown out.

The Beetlejuice actor and English footballer David Nugent hosted a Q&A with Will Reeve, the son of the iconic movie star the documentary is centered on later too.

Furthermore, Alec and Hilaria were joined by four of their seven children for the event in The Hamptons with Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, and Romeo, as per Daily Mail.

In terms of Hilaria’s dressing, she donned a yellow floral summer dress and white mules, while Alec sported a navy tweed blazer with grey trousers and a black shirt for the premiere night.

It is worth mentioning that according to the publication, the outing came just one month after the actor had an involuntary manslaughter charge against him and he was dismissed in New Mexico in connection to the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust,

In regards to this, Alec stated after being acquitted, “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

Additionally, as per the outlet, the couple made their first public event appearance after the trial, as they showed their support for their local community in The Hamptons by attending a fundraiser at the East Hampton Library.