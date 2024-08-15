 
Several arrests made in Matthew Perry death investigation

Investigations into the sudden death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry on October 2023 still ongoing

August 15, 2024

Several arrests have been made amid investigations into the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry.

Perry, who was found dead at the age of 54, had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy to treat anxiety and depression.

As per TMZ, the sitcom star was found with a dangerously high level of ketamine in his system in comparison to doses used for general anesthesia.

As per investigations, Perry's last therapy was a week and a half before his death— meaning the ketamine in his system was not doctor-prescribed, TMZ reported.

This meant months-long criminal investigation for the law enforcement bodies and several agencies including the DEA. LAPD, and US Postal Service to coordinate in executing search warrants and seize electronic devices to trace the origins of the ketamine that was delivered to Perry.

Several drug dealers and at least one doctor have been arrested for illegal prescription and alleged delivery to Perry.

Text messages with discussions regarding drug delivery and pricing were found upon probing the suspects.

As per the outlet, search warrants were also issued for Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller, who had been in a treatment center with Perry.

However, the sources claimed that she has not been linked to the arrests.

Law enforcement authorities have also found other celebrities who were involved in the Hollywood drug scandal but seemingly are not a priority in making arrests.

For those unversed, Perry died in his bathtub mysteriously on October 28, 2023. He was overcoming his drug addiction at the time of death.

