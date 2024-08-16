 
Adele gushes over 'absolutely amazing' Chappell Roan

Adele was all praises for the rising musician, Chappell Roan, during her concert in Munich

August 16, 2024

Adele just gave a shoutout to the rising superstar, Chappell Roan.

The 36-year-old songstress gushed over the musician’s talent, calling Roan an "absolutely amazing" artist and explaining how she has been impressed by the Red Wine Supernova hit-maker’s talent.

On Wednesday, during her performance at Munich, Adele addressed her spectators in the venue and stated, "Chappell Roan is her name, yes?

"I heard a song a little while ago at my birthday, and I loved it, and it was one of my best friend's playlists. And then, I went down a rabbit hole on Monday. All day long," the Skyfall crooner added.

Praising Roan’s talent, she continued, "She is spectacular, and it turns out, she's not just got one song. She's got, like, seven f****** brilliant songs. I think she's absolutely amazing. I'm very excited for her.”

"So, do what you gotta do, baby girl, but you're phenomenal. Anyway, that's all I've done this week is discover Chappell Roan,” Adele concluded.

Chappell Roan skyrocketed to fame after she enjoyed massive success of her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

