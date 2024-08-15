Ben Affleck celebrates birthday as divorce looms

Ben Affleck has turned 52, and the bash for his special day turned out to be a low-key event as he was reportedly on the brink of divorce from Jennifer Lopez.



Unlike his estranged wife's showy celebration recently on her birthday, the Argo star invited only his inner circle to the party, which included his friends and family.

"Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday and spend it with close friends and family."

Also, the insider told ET that the ex of the Oscar winner, Jennifer Garner, is giving him much-needed support in his marital crisis.

"Jennifer Garner is being communicative and an understanding shoulder for Ben," adding, "She's there for him every step of the way and given the involvement of their kids, she's very supportive. She also respects his private and personal life and doesn't get too involved."

In the meantime, the pair are close to a divorce as a tipster tattled they are "waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved."