London mayor announces fund for security training sessions for mosques

London Mayor Sadiq Khan at the COVID-19 Inquiry, in London, England, UK, on November 27, 2023. — Reuters

The Mayor of London City, Sadiq Khan has announced a fund of £10,000 for security training sessions for mosques across the capital.



The mayor’s funding comes in light of Islamophobic attacks and riots in the city and as people shared safety concerns over the racist disorders across the country.

The Muslim population has been urging the mayor to ensure the safety of civilians in places of worship including mosques.

The concerns were brought up by Hina Bokhari, group leader of the London Assembly’s Liberal Democrat, who stated that many Muslims have become worried by the rising hate crimes across the country, as per BBC.

An organisation working to deal with Islamophobic incidents, Tell Mama has told Reuters that the foundation has received over 500 calls and reports of hate crimes against Muslims since the start of the riots two weeks ago.

Mayor Sadiq stated that he was proud of the Londoners as they stood united against all forms of hatred last week.

“I’m proud that last week Londoners sent a clear message that we are an open and welcoming city that is united against all forms of hate,” the mayor stated as quoted by BBC.

"However, the violence and disorder that was seen across the country has left many Londoners afraid," Mayor Sadiq further stated.

He reaffirmed that “there is no room for complacency. We can never stop being vigilant.”

The mayor of London relayed that he has been working closely with the British government and the Metropolitan Police to ensure that all of the Londoners feel safe and are protected.