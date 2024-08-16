Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence as Meghan Markle, Harry begin Colombia trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their first major statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Colombia.



Archie and Lilibet doting parents commenced their visit to Colombia with a memorable and heartfelt welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillos.

Known for her fierce advocacy for environmental justice and human rights, Márquez is a champion for marginalized communities and a defender of Colombia’s natural heritage. Her work has garnered international acclaim, including the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize, a testament to her dedication and impact.

Later, they participated in various activities.

Meghan and Harry participated in an Insight Session alongside hosted by The Archewell Foundation, delving into discussions about the digital world and its impact on society.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William issued a delightful statement to mark Princess Anne’s birthday.

Commenting on the royal family’s post, the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal!”

This is Kate and William’s first statement after Harry and Meghan arrived in Colombia.