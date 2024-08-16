 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence as Meghan Markle, Harry begin Colombia trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William release sweet statement hours after Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Colombia

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence as Meghan Markle, Harry begin Colombia trip
Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence as Meghan Markle, Harry begin Colombia trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their first major statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Colombia.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents commenced their visit to Colombia with a memorable and heartfelt welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillos.

Known for her fierce advocacy for environmental justice and human rights, Márquez is a champion for marginalized communities and a defender of Colombia’s natural heritage. Her work has garnered international acclaim, including the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize, a testament to her dedication and impact.

Later, they participated in various activities.

Meghan and Harry participated in an Insight Session alongside hosted by The Archewell Foundation, delving into discussions about the digital world and its impact on society.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William issued a delightful statement to mark Princess Anne’s birthday.

Commenting on the royal family’s post, the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal!”

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence as Meghan Markle, Harry begin Colombia trip

This is Kate and William’s first statement after Harry and Meghan arrived in Colombia.

Meghan Markle turning petty in her fight against the Palace
Meghan Markle turning petty in her fight against the Palace
Why Meghan Markle ‘deserves' Columbia trip, country VP reveals video
Why Meghan Markle ‘deserves' Columbia trip, country VP reveals
Kate Middleton private battle with pain and anguish exposed
Kate Middleton private battle with pain and anguish exposed
Kaley Cuoco ‘thrilled' after engagement to Tom Pelphery: Source
Kaley Cuoco ‘thrilled' after engagement to Tom Pelphery: Source
Meghan Markle has eyes on North Korea after Columbia trip? video
Meghan Markle has eyes on North Korea after Columbia trip?
Kylie Jenner celebrates birthday with Timothee Chalamet in Bahamas: Source
Kylie Jenner celebrates birthday with Timothee Chalamet in Bahamas: Source
'Emily in Paris' actor Paul Forman gushes over girlfriend Ashley Park
'Emily in Paris' actor Paul Forman gushes over girlfriend Ashley Park
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘code names' in UK security spilt video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘code names' in UK security spilt