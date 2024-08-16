Katy Perry set to achieve huge honour at 2024 MTV VMAs

Katy Perry will be honoured at this year’s MTV VMAs with Video Vanguard Award.



The Vanguard Award is presented to artists in recognition of their outstanding contributions and impact on music and popular culture.

Its previous recipients include the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, and LL Cool J.

The network announced on Thursday that the Lifetimes singer will receive the prize and perform a medley of her hit numbers during the show.

In their official statement, Paramount executive Bruce Gillmer called Katy a 'global phenomenon' and said, "Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon."

"With her game changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world's biggest stages," he praised.

He concluded the post by saying, "Katy's prowess will be on full display live on the VMAs with a can't-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits."

Video Vanguard Award will be held on September 11 at New York’s UBS Arena. The Firework hitmaker is yet commented on the news.

The singer’s achievement award comes nine days before her seventh studio album, 143, which is set to be released on September 20.