Matthew Perry stepdad reacts to major development in his death case

Matthew Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, awaits justice as five people have been criminally charged in connection with the Friends star's death.

Perry was found dead from in a bathtub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. Later, reports revealed that the actor passed away due to the acute effects of ketamine, an anesthetic with psychedelic properties.

On Thursday, Perry's family, including his stepfather, released a ‘heartbroken’ press statement to Fox News Digital.

They said, “We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously."

“We look forward to justice taking its course and we’re grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew’s death,” they added.

Before concluding they delivered a message to ‘unscrupulous suppliers’ and said, “We’re hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message.”

It is pertinent to mention here that five people were arrested in Perry's death case, including his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors, and Jasveen Sangha, who is known as ‘The Ketamine Queen’.

Additionally, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a press conference, “They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyway."

"In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well being.”