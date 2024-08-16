Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars drop 'masterpiece collab' song 'Die with a Smile'

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' duet has finally been released.



Mars and Gaga dropped their duet titled Die with a Smile on Friday, August 16. The video begins with the Uptown Funk singer singing and playing the guitar.

The camera then pans out and Lady Gaga joins the scene, playing a piano with a cigarette in her mouth. Mars continues singing flawlessly as a band is seen playing in the background.

The duo, whose voices blended together perfectly, matched in red and blue outfits. For the last minute of the video, Gaga gets up and dances for a while.

As the duo serenade with their vocals, the flashing lights add to the environment, with spotlights focusing on the singers at other times.

Fans in the YouTube comment section shared their love of the new collab, with on writing, “Bruno Mars and Lady GaGa! What a masterpiece collab.”

“I don’t think it’s humanly possible for Bruno to NOT make an absolute banger every time he drops,” wrote another.

“One word: THANKS!,” wrote a third.

They added: “I’ve been following Gaga since 2008 and started following Bruno in 2010. They are my favorite artists, and I dreamed a lot about a collaboration between them…”

Gaga and Mars, both 38, confirmed the collab on social media just hours before they dropped the video.

"WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7…'DIE WITH A SMILE' a duet with @brunomars (fireheart emoji)," wrote Gaga in an Instagram post.

The duo first teased the song on Tuesday, with Gaga sharing a video of herself playing piano in a shirt with Mars’ face on it.

The Grenade singer then reciprocated with a post of his own where he quoted Gaga’s post with the wide-eyes emoji.