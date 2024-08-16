Andy Cohen unveils 'anatomically correct' wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Andy Cohen recently unveiled his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City.



The reveal coincides with the 15th season of his hit talk show Watch What Happens Live, marking a significant milestone in Cohen's career.

During an episode of his show on Thursday, Cohen introduced viewers to his wax counterpart, saying, "[it's] an incredible honor."

He expressed his excitement, reminiscing about his first visit to Madame Tussauds in London back in 1988.

The host said, "Back then I never thought I would be immortalized among the pop culture greats."

"I'm pinching myself. It’s an incredible honor," he added.

Cohen couldn't resist joking about his wax figure, claiming it is "anatomically correct" and quipping, "I think wax Andy is cuter. He's got it going on."

Cohen also shared that his kids 5-year-old son Benjamin and 2-year-old daughter Lucy, haven't met the figure yet.

"Two of me is too much," he joked.