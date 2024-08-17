Brad Pitt opens up about navigating the final chapter of his acting career

Brad Pitt discussed his evolving career and future ambitions while reflecting on the challenges of aging in Hollywood.



In a previous interview with GQ in 2022, the 60-year-old actor said that he was on his "last leg" when it came to his career.

As the star appeared for the promotion of his upcoming Apple TV+ movie, Wolfs, he spoke to the outlet again, explaining what exactly he meant by the phrase.

"You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it’s all about discovery and it’s really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it,” he told the publisher.

Pitt went on to say, "And then when you’re allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect."

"And then it’s this time now. It’s: What are these last years going to be? Because I see my parents are very — I see just what George was explaining. In your 80s, the body becomes more frail. And yet I look at Frank Gehry. He’s just the loveliest man. And he’s 95 and still making great art and he’s got a beautiful family." the Academy Award winner added.

While referring to the famed architect and designer, Frank Gehry's way of living at the age of 95, he further noted "That’s kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life."

It is pertinent to mention that Pitt and George Clooney’s forthcoming movie is all to premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1st and will hit the theaters on September 20.