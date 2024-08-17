Taylor Swift shares secret message for Travis Kelce at London show

Taylor Swift shared a special message for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during her Eras Tour show in London.



During the secret songs segment on Thursday at Wembley Stadium, Swift surprised fans by performing a mashup of King of My Heart and The Alchemy.

The Alchemy, a track from The Tortured Poets Department, is believed to be a tribute to the NFL star.

The Lover hitmaker sang the piano version of the song, filled with football-themed lyrics.

The lyrics goes like, "Shirts off, and your friends lift you up over their heads/Beer sticking to the floor/Cheers chanted, cause they said/There was no chance, trying to be/The greatest in the league/Where's the trophy?/He just comes running over to me," which have led fans to connect the song to Kelce's recent Super Bowl win.

An X user excitedly shared the video of her performance and wrote, "OMFGGG SEND HELPPPPPP."

This isn't the first time Swift has performed The Alchemy on her tour. Previously, she sang it during her Paris show in May.

In addition to secret song, the night became even more special by the surprise appearance of the Blank Space crooner's close friend Ed Sheeran, who joined her for a performance.

The duo performed their collaborated song Everything Has Changed and End Game, along with the Photograph singer's hit Thinking Out Loud.