 
Geo News

Taylor Swift shares secret message for Travis Kelce at London show

Taylor Swift performed a special mashup during secret songs segment, hinting at Travis Kelce

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Taylor Swift shares secret message for Travis Kelce at London show

Taylor Swift shared a special message for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during her Eras Tour show in London.

During the secret songs segment on Thursday at Wembley Stadium, Swift surprised fans by performing a mashup of King of My Heart and The Alchemy.

The Alchemy, a track from The Tortured Poets Department, is believed to be a tribute to the NFL star.

The Lover hitmaker sang the piano version of the song, filled with football-themed lyrics.

The lyrics goes like, "Shirts off, and your friends lift you up over their heads/Beer sticking to the floor/Cheers chanted, cause they said/There was no chance, trying to be/The greatest in the league/Where's the trophy?/He just comes running over to me," which have led fans to connect the song to Kelce's recent Super Bowl win.

Taylor Swift shares secret message for Travis Kelce at London show

An X user excitedly shared the video of her performance and wrote, "OMFGGG SEND HELPPPPPP."

This isn't the first time Swift has performed The Alchemy on her tour. Previously, she sang it during her Paris show in May.

In addition to secret song, the night became even more special by the surprise appearance of the Blank Space crooner's close friend Ed Sheeran, who joined her for a performance.

The duo performed their collaborated song Everything Has Changed and End Game, along with the Photograph singer's hit Thinking Out Loud.

Barry Keoghan shuts down split rumors with Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Keoghan shuts down split rumors with Sabrina Carpenter
Brad Pitt opens up about navigating the final chapter of his acting career
Brad Pitt opens up about navigating the final chapter of his acting career
Taylor Swift pays visit to Travis Kelce on set of his new show
Taylor Swift pays visit to Travis Kelce on set of his new show
Ryan Reynolds playfully addresses box office rivalry with Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds playfully addresses box office rivalry with Blake Lively
Blake Lively's response over friendship bracelet from fan goes viral
Blake Lively's response over friendship bracelet from fan goes viral
Tom Brady honours young 'NFL' fan struggling with leukemia
Tom Brady honours young 'NFL' fan struggling with leukemia
Sofia Richie reflects on father Lionel's sweet bond with granddaughter
Sofia Richie reflects on father Lionel's sweet bond with granddaughter
Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley on 47th death anniversary
Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley on 47th death anniversary