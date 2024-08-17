Sadiq Khan says tough social media regulations must to stop hatred against Muslims

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London speaks to guests during the annual Reuters IMPACT summit in London, Britain October 3, 2022. — Reuters

LONDON: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has blamed the right-wing politicians and the media for using inflammatory and extremist language against Muslims and the people of colour which led to the recent race riots that shook Britain.



In an exclusive interview with Geo News about the impact and cause of recent riots, the London Mayor praised the response of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his team to the recent riots but urged that tough social media regulations must be implemented to stop disinformation and social disorder.

He blamed the Conservative, Reform and far-right politicians for creating the grounds for race riots across towns of England and Belfast.

The mayor spoke as he visited The Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in west London to speak with Mosque leaders and provide further reassurance following the rioting disorder seen around the country over the last fortnight.

Sadiq said: “The social media regulation passed last year has not been implemented. This should be implemented as soon as possible. We should review if this legislation is for purpose. It’s not just X but also Instagram, Telegram and other mediums which have played a role. The former Conservative Home Secretary and Reform politicians used language that’s very dangerous. A lie goes around the world before the truth puts its socks on. Social media is a steroid for lies. Social media must be checked.”

He said: “There is a huge responsibility on media because the social media platforms amplify hatred. The govt must review if our laws are fit for purpose. These laws must be changed if not fit for purpose."

He added: “I have met the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, PM Keir Starmer, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Attorney General Richard Herme. Their response to the riots has been excellent. There have been over 1000 arrests in just two weeks, the rioters have been sent to prisons for rears. This shows this govt is tough on those who break the law.”

“The far-right targets Muslims, mosques and the people of colour. We are today meeting the mosque leaders with the Home Office and the police to keep the congregation safe. We know that the far-right wants to spread divisions between Muslims and non-Muslims. It is dirty of the police to keep the Londoners safe and it’s our duty to help the police in every possible way to help them fight crimes and threats. That’s why I have brought all stakeholders together here. We want to make sure that Muslims in London are safe, that every community is safe. We want to send a message to anyone coming to London that you are safe and welcome to London.”

Asked by Geo News about the worried parents, the Mayor said he agreed that Muslims parents are worried and have “asked me what will happen when their kids return to school after the summer break. People are scared to offer Jumma prayers. The police are advising the mosques and school and providing security. We will work with the Department of Education and education institutions to make sure kids and parents deem safe and are made safe.”

Sadiq said the riots didn’t happen in a vacuum. He said: “Unfortunately, three innocent kids were brutally murdered and ten people were injured.

In the last 15 years, the mainstream politicians alleged there is an invasion of Britain by the immigrants and asylum seekers, the former Home Secretary Suella Braverman said Islam is ruling the UK, Reform leader Lee Anderson said Islamists are ruling London.

The 17-year old who killed the three kids was not a Muslim but social media amplified the disinformation that he was a Muslim. It’s very important for the politicians to rebut the lies.

The Mayor of London reiterated that London stands united against racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism as he announced additional support for security training at mosques in the capital, following the scenes of violence and disorder across the country earlier this month.

He has provided funding for four additional security training sessions in mosques across the capital, as he extends his work to support faith leaders across the capital, build community cohesion and tackle hate crime following the recent disorder.

Sadiq has also welcomed the reopening of the Government’s Mosque Security Scheme following his calls. The scheme is providing rapid security support for any buildings vulnerable to Hate Crime, boosting the work done by local police forces and building on the government’s existing Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, with up to £29.4 million already to fund security at mosques and Muslim faith schools.

Faith Associates, who are leading experts in Mosque security, led the first of the four new sessions at Al Manaar to provide practical advice on how to keep congregations and premises safe. Representatives from the Met and Home Office were also in attendance. The sessions covered protective security and safety processes, as well as hate crime and online safety and security.

Shaukat Warraich, managing director at Faith Associates, said: “The recent disorder and Islamophobia observed around the country has been shocking and has scared people. Faith Associates are experts in mosque security and have delivered capacity-building work with mosques around the world. We have a long history of working with the Mayor of London on helping to keep the Muslim community in the capital safe, regularly partnering together since 2019. The new support provided to us by MOPAC will allow even more Mosques to receive vital safety and security advice which can be implemented immediately.”

Throughout his time as Mayor, Sadiq has led from the front to ensure the Met takes a zero-tolerance approach to all hate crimes. This mayor has invested a record £14.8m in combatting hatred, intolerance and extremism in all its forms, providing support to grassroots community groups.