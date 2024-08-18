Harry, Meghan finally receive support amid intense criticism over Colombia tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been receiving intense criticism since they kicked started their four-day tour of Colombia, focusing on cyberbullying and mental health awareness.



However, a royal expert has finally spoken in their favour, praising their efforts and acknowledging the couple's unique approach.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “doing things their way... using their platform to improve lives."

“So far it has all the hallmarks of a quasi-royal tour. An official welcome from the VP (a slight downgrade on a presidential welcome), a cultural event to follow. And then the serious business of the discussions about online dangers for children,” she said.

The expert noted that it is “all too easy” to make fun of the efforts the Sussexes are putting in their “semi-royal” tour.

She noted that even though the duo “fled the life of working royals in the UK,” they are “making us talk about the dangers of the internet to our children and looking for solutions. And that has to be applauded.”

"They are doing things their way, they seem to have stopped attacking the Royal Family so openly,” Bond continued.

"We don't have to publicise what they do or say, but the fact is they are still making headlines and - for the most part - they are using their platform to improve the lives of others."