Prince Harry drug history dug deep in US court

Prince Harry’s decision around US immigration has faced a roadblock.



The Duke of Sussex, who has seemingly applied to permanently settle in the US, could face hinderance win his process due to former drug addiction confessions.

Although the US court has sealed Harry’s fate in a document, the decision may be released in the coming days.

The Sun reports: “It relates to a case brought last year by the Heritage Foundation think tank. The organisation sued the Department of Homeland Security after it refused a Freedom of Information request to see immigration files on Harry — now a US resident.”

The outlet adds: “Harry talked about using cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms in his book Spare and his Netflix TV series.”

“Judge Nichols filed his decision at a court in Washington DC after studying Harry’s immigration documents for four months.

It can only be seen by ‘authorised persons,’ they continue.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.





