Kim Kardashian continues to fight for prison justice reforms

Kim Kardashian just acknowledged a formerly incarcerated singer, David Jassy!

The Kardashians star took to her official Instagram account as she reposted a video of the music artist, who performs under the stage name Dawda.

Kardashian, who also famously became a law student during the recent years, uploaded the nod via the platform’s Stories feature.

“David Jassy also spent 15 years inside San Quentin prison where I got to meet him and spend time with him learning about his music program and Ear Hustle podcast,” the SKIMS brand owner wrote.

Continuing her tribute, Kardashian noted that she was “proud he is home and making music,” and then proceeded to a second post where she revealed how much she loves his song Get Your Number while congratulating him.

This post from Kardashian comes while the beauty mogul continues to worm for prison and criminal justice reforms.

She has also remained open about her journey in law school, usually uploading Stories on her Instagram where once while studying hearsay exceptions, she confessed how is was her “least favorite subject.”

Kim Kardashian began her law school journey in 2019, following the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian.