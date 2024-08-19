 
King Charles receives shocking news amid Prince Andrew feud

Buckingham Palace releases heartbreaking statement during King Charles' cancer battle

August 19, 2024

King Charles left devastated after a close ally of the royal family passed away amid growing fued with his brother Prince Andrew. 

As reported by The Sun, the Monarch issued a heartbreaking statement after the late Queen Elizabeth's close pal Virginia Ogilvy, Countess of Airlie, passed away.

On this sad occasion, Buckingham Palace released Charles' note in which he mourned the death of the late Queen's friend.

The statement reads, "His Majesty was deeply saddened to hear the news, having known Lady Airlie for so much of his life and having so greatly appreciated her immense devotion and dedicated service to Her late Majesty over so many years."

Notably, this news came as the rift between Charles and his younger brother has escalated with time. 

For the unversed, the Monarch has asked Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge, however, reports claimed that the Duke of York refused to leave the royal residence. 

Several sources have revealed that the King of England may 'evict' his brother from the Royal Lodge and also revoke his security.

