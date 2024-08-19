 
Beyoncé, Jay-Z step out for rare romantic date at Big Apple

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted at a date night in New York City on Sunday

August 19, 2024

Beyoncé and Jay-Z stepped out to spend some time quality time together as they were spotted in New York.

The superstar couple, who tied the knot in 2008, had an entourage of security as they made their way into the alfresco restaurant.

Before their date night, the music producer spent the evening at his 40/40 club pop-up.

For their romantic night out at the restaurant Lucille, the 42-year-old singer donned groovy green trousers and a silk headscarf. 

She completed her look with a matching green striped bag and an oversized blazer on top. 

As per Daily Mail, it was a busy night for Jay-Z who had attended the reimagining of his 40/40 club.

This comes after reports of him reopening his iconic Club in New York City went viral on the internet.

It was previously revealed that he had plans to relaunch the historic club at a new location in the Big Apple and wanted to integrate sports gambling into the club at Fanatics Fest

As for Beyoncé, she is nominated for The People's Artist of 2024, The Female Artist and The Social County Star of 2024.

