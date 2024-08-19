Kirsten Dunst pays tribute to 'Bring It On' 24 years after film's release

Kirsten Dunst was out with her friends enjoying her 2000 hit movie Bring It On's fame track I’m Sexy, I’m Cute this weekend when the moment inspired a later tribute post.



A recent video Dunst, 42, shared via her Instagram account turned out to be the perfectly-timed tribute as the actress posted a video of her enjoying the song 24 years after the film's release.

Dunst can be seen completely immersed in the moment as the famed cheerleading track played during a double feature screening at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday.

The actress was clapping and singing along throughout the video as she enjoyed the screening from the audience.

The mum-of-two sang along to the chorus of I’m Sexy, I’m Cute in the video she later posted to social media on Sunday.

“Hate us ‘cause we’re beautiful but we don’t like you either, we’re cheerleaders, we are cheerleaders, roll call,” Dunst, who played cheer captain of the fictional Toros, Torrance Shipman, in the film, sang as she maintained a smile throughout.

Classic films like Bring It On and The Virgin Suicides were also screened as part of Cinespia’s Kirsten Dunst Slumber Party.

The video clip was initially shared online by Dunst’s friends Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the designer duo behind the fashion label Rodarte.

Dunst then shared the clip to her own Instagram page that same day, tagging her two friends in the post. She also surprised the fans as she took to the stage to address her fans.

“Oh my god, you guys, this is the craziest thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life,” she told the crowd after giving them a cheer in character as Torrance, as per Deadline.

“I am so overwhelmed. My friends and family are here, I’m gonna watch with you guys. I haven’t seen any of these movies since I was a teen myself, with an audience. I’m so honored,” she said on a concluding note.

Dunst is now mom to Ennis, 6, and James, 3, who she shares with her husband Jesse Plemons.