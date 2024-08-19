King Charles gives major update on health as he arrives at Balmoral

King Charles III has quashed rumours about his health with latest outing as he officially began his summer retreat at the iconic Scottish castle.

The 75-year-old, who still receiving cancer treatment, was all smiles and in good sprit as he inspected Balaklava Company of The Royal Regiment of Scotland on Monday.

The monarch looked every bit the regal Scotsman in his cherished tartan kilt, complemented by long red socks and a matching brown waistcoat and jacket.

Prince William and Harry's father gave major update on his health with his appearance at the event, seemingly sending a message to the world that he won't slow down.

The light-hearted ceremony set a festive tone for the King’s summer stay, blending tradition with the beloved quirks of royal life.



The King was also seen loving the 15-year-old pony, famous for his antics with royalty, as he once attempted to munch on Prince Harry’s fingers during a 2018 visit to Edinburgh with Meghan.

On the other hand, a royal expert has recently sharing his knowledge about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's grandfather's health.

Discussing the latest on the monarch's health on GB News, journalist Cameron Walker claimed that royal doctors "seem to be suggesting" things are "going in the right direction".



He added: "So I think it's looking positive."

The royal family is set to gather at the late Queen's favourite place this week. Kate Middleton, who's also battling cancer, her husband Prince William and their three children are also expected to join the King and Queen at Balmoral.

However, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have no plans to leave California to meet their royal relatives.