Two British-Pakistani professionals honoured in UK

British-Pakistanis Ahmed Junaid (left) and Asim Khan. — Provided by reporter

LONDON: Two distinguished British-Pakistanis have been acknowledged at an awards ceremony for their contribution to Islamic financing and the British public life.

The awards honoured Asim Khan, the founder of an Islamic finance group, with the exclusive Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award 2024 and Ahmed Junaid, a distinguished network and cybersecurity wizard of Pakistani origin, with the exclusive award in the cyber industry category.

The distinguished accolades recognise Asim's exceptional contributions to the Islamic finance sector and his influential role in advancing the industry on a global stage and Ahmed for his work for several executing several high-profile cyber security initiatives for the UK local governments and the private sector.

Asim has established himself as a leading figure in Islamic finance and his career, spanning the Asian subcontinent, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Europe, includes significant roles at PwC, KPMG, and Deutsche Bank.

He specialises in Islamic financial services and capital markets, offering innovative solutions across various sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, and healthcare.

In his acceptance speech, Asim expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thanks to the jury and judges for this incredible honour. This award is not just a recognition of the work we have done but also a testament to the growth and importance of Islamic finance. I dedicate this award to the entire team at Khalij Group and the broader Islamic finance community."

He concluded with a vision for the future: "I accept this honour with deep humility and a renewed commitment to push the boundaries of what Islamic finance can achieve. Let’s continue to build a world where finance serves the greater good, and where ethical and sustainable practices become the cornerstone of global prosperity."

Ahmed was awarded for demonstrating exceptional skill and innovation in the field of global network and security consulting.

In his early 30s, Ahmed swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of his profession, becoming one of the few professionals of Pakistani origin to achieve such global recognition. His career is marked by the attainment of the rare and highly coveted double Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) and Cisco Certified Design Expert (CCDE) certifications, credentials held by fewer than 500 experts worldwide.

Speaking to Geo.tv, he said he has contributed his expertise to a roster of high-profile clients, including Fortune 500 companies such as Tesco International, Shell Global and ABB.

He said: "I am humbled, honoured, and pretty much shaken! I can't believe a backbencher, most bullied at school and almost written off, could actually hold this global award in his hands. I dedicate this award to Arshad Nadeem for raising our spirits worldwide and showing that passion can overcome any adversity. I also dedicate this to my spouse for her consistent support, my parents, my team, and the prominent high achievers being recognised today."

Ahmed further highlighted the significance of his expertise: "As far as I am aware, I am the only Pakistan-origin CCDE in the world or amongst the very few. I would love to have more of us. This expertise enabled me to secure the Transport for London and the British Houses of Parliament. So, whenever you travel in the tube or pass by the Parliament House at Westminster Palace, feel with pride that some Pakistan-origin expertise is also serving these great institutions."