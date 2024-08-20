Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's another Colombia dance video goes viral

August 20, 2024
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won the hearts of the royal fans with their killer dance moves on their first day of Colombia visit.
The California-based royal couple participated in an intimate dance session with locals which brought so many romantic moments between them.
On their first day of visit, Meghan and Harry attended a special cultural event highlighting the artistry of Bogotá at the Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata Olivella (CNA).
Archie and Lilibet doting parents also enjoyed a theater as well as a musical and dance performances at the venue in Bogota.
Now, another dance video of the couple has won the hearts of the royal fans.
Before the end of their four-day trip, Harry and Meghan went salsa dancing with locals, and a video of them has gone viral online.
They moved seamlessly across the dance floor, with their arms wrapped around each other as they swayed to the rhythm.