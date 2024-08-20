Holly Kingston hits back at critics over eating habits amid pregnancy

Pregnant Holly Kingston hits back at critics over her diet trolling

Pregnant Holly Kingston responds to the critics trolling her over her diet as she enjoys time in Italy with husband Jimmy Nicholson.

The former The Bachelor star attracted backlash after she shared her delicious meals as she explored Rome as not everyone was appreciative of her food choices.

In an Instagram story, the 30-year-old lashed out at trolls after receiving “thousands of messages about what she’s been eating.”



She wrote, “I'm going to clarify this really quickly for anyone following our travels at the moment because my DMs are a little overwhelming. PLEASE DON'T COMMENT ON WHAT I SHOULD AMND SHOULDN'T BE EATING, I'VE GOT THIS.”

Kingston continued by admitting, “I have a wonderful OB advising me and I also have an incredible tool called Google -saves you the time messaging and saves me the bombardment.”

The upset star also stated that “if you've been pregnant and had people give you unsolicited advice you'll know how damn stressful and uncomfortable it can be. Imagine that plus thousands of people you've never met insinuating you're ignorant or failing, it's not fun.”

Holly also stated that when she receives hundreds of messages of trolling, she lands in a dark space.

It is worth mentioning that the former reality star is expecting her first baby with her hunky hubby.