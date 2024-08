The glowing sphere illuminated the night sky on August 20, delighting the stargazers

A 'rare' Super Blue Moon put on a mesmerising cosmic show for the stargazers in different regions across the world.



The glowing sphere illuminated the night sky on August 20, with astronomy enthusiasts sharing their prized shots on social media platforms.

The view of the extra bright and massive Super Blue Moon was breathtaking and we've rounded up some of the best photos for our readers.

The Super Blue Moon rises near the Colosseum in Rome, on August 19, 2024. — AFP

The Super Blue Moon rises above the winding tower of the former Gneisenau coal mine in Dortmund, western Germany on August 19, 2024. — AFP

This photograph taken in Rome shows the Super Blue Moon rising over the dome of St Peter´s Basilica in the Vatican City, on August 19, 2024. — AFP

This photograph shows a Super Blue Moon rising behind Sodermalm, in Stockholm, on August 19, 2024. — AFP

A Super Blue Moon rises behind the 15 July Martyrs Bridge and Camlıca Mosque in Istanbul on August 19, 2024. — AFP

People watch the super blue moon rising over Paris, on August 19, 2024. — AFP

A blue supermoon rises above Boston Harbor in Boston, Massachusetts on August 19, 2024. — AFP

A Super Blue Moon rises behind the Dome of the Rock in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on August 19, 2024. — AFP

The blue "Sturgeon" supermoon rises on August 19, 2024 over San Francisco Bay as seen from San Francisco, California. — AFP

Picture shows Pelli Tower and the cathedral as the full Moon rises over Seville on August 19, 2024. — AFP

This photograph shows a plane flies past the Super Blue Moon seen from Kastellet in Copenhagen, on August 19, 2024. — AFP