Photo: Simone Biles explains her upcoming tour plans sans husband

Simone Biles recently revealed that she will not be able to make it to her husband Jonathen Owen's NFL games.

As fans will be aware, Simone tied the knot with Jonathan Owens two times in 2023 after exchanging rings on Valentine's Day the previous year.

Speaking of the backlash she faced for marrying Jonathan, Simone recalled on an April episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, "I thought it was hilarious what all these people were saying, 'Divorce him, divorce him’.”

She also admitted at the time, “I thought it was hilarious at first and then it hurt my feelings."

Nonetheless, she recently posted a TikTok video and explained, "I’m not sure how many games I’ll be able to make because, in a few weeks we go on tour, and if you guys aren’t aware, I host the Gold Over America Tour, and I think right now we’re doing about 32 stops.”

For those unaware, Simone Biles’ Gold over America Tour will start on September 16. This tour will end after a period of nearly 3 months on November 3.

This clip comes after the popular athlete earned the seventh Olympic gold medal of her career at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Saturday, August 3.

Following this achievement, Simone shared with her Instagram followers how she celebrated it with a casual outing on August 4th, 2024.