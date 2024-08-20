Prince Harry receives new title as he reunites with loved ones

Prince Harry has received another title as he and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after returning from Colombia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to sunny California, but things 'haven't turned out how they wanted', according to the Duke's friend who gave Harry a new title of an 'angry boy' for his unexpected moves.

According to the Sunday Times, King Charles III's younger son Harry yearns for the same adoration as his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Princess Kate.



A source, who is "one of Harry's oldest friends" and still gets the messages from him, told the outlet: "He's an angry boy. Things haven't turned out how he wanted."



The Duke's friend went on sharing Harry's thoughts about his family and the country, saying: "I think he misses being over here [in the UK] desperately and wants to be admired more.

"Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate."

Meanwhile, another pal of the Duke told the paper: "I know how important it is for him to have a happy, settled family life, but you need to do more than that if you're him."

Harry's friend also shared the bitter truth about his life, claiming: "He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates, in an environment where your friendships are not like the ones you forged as a young man."

Harry's some unexpected decisions and moves have reportedly affected his relationship with his friends and family members.