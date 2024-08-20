Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz name their favorite movies of each other

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz revealed their favorite movies starring each other.



In a recent talk show of Complex, GOAT Talk, the 44-year-old actor and his fiancee Kravitz appeared on Tuesday, August 20, to promote their new movie Blink Twice.

During the show, the duo was asked to share each others’ "GOAT (greatest of all time)" roles.

In response, Tatum proudly said to Kravits, "Goat Channing Tatum role?”

The 35-year-old actress replied with her upcoming directional debut, "Slater King in Blink Twice."

"Wait, do you agree?" Kravitz asked while Tatum cheered for their upcoming movie.

To which Tatum replied, "No."

"Don't think it's the best role you've ever played?" she asked, adding, "Then what is?"

Then Tatum noted his apocalypse-themed comedy movie "This Is the End.

"That's fair," Kravitz agreed.

Kravitz cheekily said to the actor who recently made a surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, to name his favorite role of hers is "the role she plays in his life.

Aside from the joke, Tatum shared his favorite role of Kravits, he said, "You in High Fidelity is the most you that I've seen in a movie.

"I love your Catwoman [from 2021's The Batman], but you in High Fidelity was probably one of my favorite performances of yours,” he added.

"I agree," Kravits admitted.

Their forthcoming movie is all set to release in August 2023.