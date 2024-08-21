Iran's Nobel Laureate Mohammadi denied medical treatment, say UN experts





Jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi.— Reuters/file

United Nations experts on Tuesday accused Iran of failing to provide proper healthcare to Narges Mohammadi, the jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate, AFP reported.

The experts reported that Mohammadi endured physical violence earlier this month. According to her family, Mohammadi, an acclaimed human rights activist who won the 2023 Nobel Prize for her activism, was injured in clashes involving female inmates at Tehran's Evin prison earlier this August.

The experts noted that Mohammadi "was reportedly subjected to physical violence" on August 6, during which she "allegedly lost consciousness, and sustained injuries to her ribcage and other parts of her body." While Iranian authorities admitted to a confrontation, they attributed the incident to Mohammadi's "provocation" and denied any prisoner abuse.

Mohammadi, 52, has been imprisoned since November 2021 and has spent much of the past decade in and out of jail. The UN experts expressed grave concerns over her physical and mental well-being in a joint statement, urging Iranian authorities to release her immediately and ensure she receives comprehensive medical care without delay, as well as other detainees.

The experts highlighted that Mohammadi has been enduring severe back and knee pain, including a herniated spinal disc, based on medical evaluations. They suggested that the denial of medical care seems intended to punish and silence her, raising serious concerns about her right to health and well-being.

The experts also noted a pattern of detainee mistreatment in Iran, which they indicated might amount to torture and inhumane treatment. They reiterated calls for the immediate release of human rights defenders and all arbitrarily detained individuals in Iran.

Mohammadi continues to advocate for human rights and support protests that emerged in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.