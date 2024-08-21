Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck in shock move

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.



The songstress, who tied the knot with the director in 2022, has stated April 2024 as her separation date in legal documents.

TMZ reports: “JLo filed legal docs Tuesday in L.A. County Superior Court, but they were not filed by a lawyer. Jennifer filed pro per, meaning by herself and without an attorney.”

It is also listed that JLo and Affleck did not sign a prenuptial agreement, which means any money they have made in these two years, is now a community property.

The outlet adds: “Jennifer is not seeking spousal support and the docs reveal that she asked the judge to deny it for Ben as well.”



This comes months after JLo gushed about ‘forever’ with Affleck.

Speaking to Zane Lowe, the singer stated ahead of her new album, ‘This is Me..Now’: "We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album [This Is Me...Then] is, 'This love exists. This is a real love.”