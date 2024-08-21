Ben Affleck keeps his promise as Jennifer Lopez files for divorce

An expected long-coming shock finally came after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, however, her decision shows the latter reportedly fulfilled his promise.



Reported days ago, the vow in question has to do with the Oscar winner stepping back from taking first the formal decision of separation while giving the reins to his estranged wife's hands.

“Ben’s vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time,” an insider told Ok! Magazine as they explained why the Argo star often flashed his ring in public. “Until that happens, he’ll continue to wear his ring.”

Sources meanwhile described J.Lo's futile attempts to win back her husband, however, frequent rebuffs from his side prompted her to go for a final solution: divorce.

"She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken," they told People. "The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage," the bird chirped.