King Charles takes major health risk amid doctors' warning

King Charles III has sparked fears as he took major health risk with his latest move to strengthen his reign and protect his people.

The monarch also gave update about his health during his meeting with tearful fans in Southport. Overwhelmed with emotions, the King seemingly took a risk of deteriorating his health as he still receives cancer treatment.

The 75-year-old monarch issued cancer update to locals after his emotional tribute to the three school girls who were killed in the last month’s tragic knife attack.

The King, who announced his cancer diagnosis in February, shared a poignant update on his health as he met with the heartbroken people to wipe their tears in Southport.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's grandfather got emotional during his visit, with crowd shouting, "God save the King."



Among attendees was self-proclaimed "big Royalist" Linsey Hislop, who reportedly managed exchange few words with the cancer-stricken King, asking the monarch how he was feeling.

According to The Mirror, the King simply replied: "I'm not too bad."



Speaking to the media afterwards, Hilsop shared her appreciation for the King’s visit and explained that her son - who is a police officer - had been on duty during recent riots, making the Charles's visit even more meaningful to her and her family.

The King travelled to the Merseyside town to offer his personal condolences and support to a community still reeling from the horrific event. Acknowledging the outpouring of grief and solidarity, he told the crowd: "Look at all the flowers!"



Hundreds of people gathered outside the town hall to catch a glimpse of the monarch. Many members of the crowd were visibly moved to tears as they watched the King pause to reflect on the sea of floral tributes, teddy bears, and balloons that had been laid in memory of the young victims.