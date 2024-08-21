Fitness icon Richard Simmons' cause of death revealed by his brother Lenny

Richard Simmons' cause of death has been finally revealed to his brother Lenny.



As per People magazine, the spokesperson of the fitness icon’s family, Tom Estey revealed that his death was 'accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.'

The representative said that “this morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office” for the final verdict.

He went on to say, “The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed.”

"The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” Esty further added.

It is pertinent to mention that the day after Simmons' 76th birthday on July 12, the fitness guru was found dead by his housekeeper, as per his representative.

Just two days before his death Simmons opened up about his plans for his upcoming birthday.

"I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people,” he told People in an exclusive interview.