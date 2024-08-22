Prince Andrew catches lifeline to keep Royal Lodge longer

Prince Andrew is adamant on staying in the Royal Lodge despite security cuts.



The Duke of York, who has lost taxpayer funded security this year, has compromised on a ‘mobile’s service to ensure the longevity of this stay in hai beloved home.

A source tells Express: "The only reason the private security team has been discontinued is due to costs," said the source. "There was a proposal put forward for when this contract comes to an end in October but it was too high.

"Discussions were had about using a mobile security team which still means the property [Royal Lodge] will have round-the-clock protection, regular patrols and they will always be on call.

They added: "A new security system will also be fitted inside the property. The costs are much lower and they will not be covered by the taxpayer.

It is also revealed that Andrew is entitled to use other security services in the Windsor estate, adding: "The Windsor estate also has a number of other royal residences and there is a constant police presence in the area. Although they are not officially assigned to Andrew, they will respond if there is a serious issue."