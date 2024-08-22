Justin Baldoni makes shocking revelation about unhealthy 'addictions' amid Blake Lively feud

Justin Baldoni opened up about his past “unhealthy addictions" and this statement has gone viral amid the controversy surrounding his new movie It Ends With Us.

The 40-year-old actor and his co-star Blake Lively has faced intense scrutiny online amid rumors of an ongoing “feud” between them, while the pair has done no press for their new movie together.

The Gossip Girl alum was also hit by claims that she “insensitively” promoted the film, based off Colleen Hoover's novel about an abusive relationship, while director Justin was praised for his powerful speech about domestic violence.

During an interview in 2021, the Con Man actor discussed the issues with traditional masculinity and opened up about his own "unhealthy addictions as a teenager."

While proving himself to be a longtime activist, Justin talked about the problem with his introduction to adult content when he was 10 years old on Aussie mindset coach Sarah Grynberg's A Life of Greatness podcast.

In regards to this, Baldoni admitted that he “sought refuge” in adult content when he was “sad or lonely.”

While discussing about his unhealthy relationship, he shared, “I was introduced to porn when I was ten years old. Yeah. Long before I ever, you know, could have an erection or even knew how I felt about anything.”

Additionally, the actor expressed gratefulness that he never came across such content when he was younger and admitted that he finds studies on explicit content “troubling.”

It is worth mentioning that this wide-ranging interview has resurfaced after he was praised by fans for his remarks about domestic violence at a screening of It Ends With Us, and Blake came under fire for how she promoted the film.