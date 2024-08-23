The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore books first gig for thriller series

Freddie Highmore booked his first acting gig after wrapping up The Good Doctor's seven season on ABC.

The British actor decided to slip into the shoes of Edward, after playing the lead role of Dr. Sean Murphy since 2017 in the medical drama.

According to Daily Mail, Freddie's role just happened to be the son of a retired assassin named Julie (Keeley Hawes) in the upcoming Amazon Prime thriller, The Assassin.

In regards to the story, according to TV Line, it follows a character named Julie who lives a secluded life on a remote Greek island with her estranged son.

As per the outlet, the shoot for the upcoming series, which was created by Harry and Jack Williams, just started earlier in August in Greece.



Furthermore, the six-episode series will show Edward as he's trying to find the right time to speak to his mother about his paternity, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that along with the two lead roles, the cast also features Gina Gershon, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jack Davenport, Alan Dale, Gerald Kyd, Devon Terrell, Richard Dormer, and David Dencik.

According to the outlet, on top of starring in the lead roles, both Highmore and Hawes will also be serving double duty as executive producers with Sarah Hammond.