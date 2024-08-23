King Charles reaction over latest claims about Queen Elizabeth laid bare

Royal experts have revealed King Charles reaction over the posthumous allegations that Queen Elizabeth was not fond of former President Donald Trump.



The royal experts have claimed that the monarch is 'quite annoyed' with recent bombshell allegations.

Royal expert Patrick Christys asked former royal gardener Jack Stooks on GB News, "What will King Charles be making of seeing these kinds of inflammatory things? Presumably he'll be quite annoyed about that, won't he?"

Responding to it, Jack Stooks said, "Oh absolutely. I don't understand why someone would want to bring down the late Queen's way of life."

He said, “Throughout her career, she was amazing. And to have somebody trying to ignite some kind of flames into it ... It's not right to do that, especially to the monarchy right now. They’re dealing with so much."

Earlier, royal expert Craig Brown, while promoting his book A Voyage Around The Queen, discussed Trump and Queen Elizabeth's 2018 meeting.

He told a media outlet "A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting."