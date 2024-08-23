Olivia Rodrigo celebrates the end of her Guts Tour concerts

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates the end of the Guts Tour concerts

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the end of six Los Angeles Guts concerts with a post on her social media platform.

While taking to her Instagram, the 21-year-old music artist shared multiple pictures with her nearly 40 million followers and captioned it as, “6 shows in LA!!!! whatta dream!!!! that’s a wrap on North America. thank u thank u thank u!!!!!”

In the carousel post, the first image featured the Traitor hitmaker standing outside the Intuit Dome, which was lit up with her name in purple, while she raised her arms in the sky.

The songstress flashed her flat abs as she posed in a black and white striped crop top and light wash jeans.



In another picture, there was a fuzzy Polaroid snapshot while she held a guitar and wore a tank top that read “I'm so obsessed with LA.”

Furthermore, there was also an image of the entertainer on stage, dressed in sparkly silver hot pants, black fishnet tights, and a white tank top, while the Deja Vu singer’s face was projected on a large screen behind her as she flaunted a message on her top, “Bans off our bodies.”

It is worth mentioning that the singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, who is touring with Rodrigo, also appeared in the carousel post as there was a video clip of the stars performing the Roan's song HOT TO GO! as well as a photo of the two backstage.

Additionally, she hinted about her next tour's location to her fans by writing in her caption, "see u soon Asia!!!!"

The Driver's License hitmaker has been documenting many moments of her travel on her social media platforms throughout the year.