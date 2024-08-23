Channing Tatum makes 'starstruck' confession about Hugh Jackman

Channing Tatum has shared his starstruck moment with Hugh Jackman.



While talking to The Daily Telegraph, 44-year-old actor, who plays Gambit in Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine, revealed that working with the 55-year-old actor was an "existential experience."

Tatum admitted to "losing his mind" when he first started working with Hugh, who plays Wolverine in the MCU threequel.

"This is not anything against Wesley (Snipes), because like he truly is the Godfather," the actor said, praising Hugh that the latter “will always be Marvel daddy to him.”

"There will never be another Wolverine for me,” the Blink Twice actor said, adding, “I had a full-on, existential experience just looking over and Wolverine was standing next to me.”

“I was freaking out, I was losing my mind and the fact that he's just such a class act and is so good at what he does, and he still cares man."

He added that when Hugh finally decides to retire as Wolverine, "there's no one that's going to beat it."

Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds also praised him earlier this week in an Instagram post.

Reynolds recalled meeting his Deadpool 3 co-star back in 2007 and “how he treated every member of the crew with genuine respect and appreciation”.

Reynolds labelled Jackman as “thoughtful” and “classy”, by admitting that “he (Hugh) will do anything for someone he loves”.