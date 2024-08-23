Lily Allen under fire for rehoming dog after 'logistical nightmare'

Lily Allen has sparked controversy after reveling that she got rid of her dog.

On her Miss Me? podcast, Allen revealed that her dog ate her and her children's passports and visas, causing a significant disruption in their lives.

The singer, 39, explained that the incident turned into a "logistical nightmare" and led to the dog being returned to the shelter.

She described the entire situation as "ruining my life" as the passports were critical for her children to visit their father, who lives in England.

However, Allen earned criticism from Kyle and Jackie O Show hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson.

Jackie referred to Allen's situation as "cold" while Kyle agreed saying, "very cold."

Kylie said, "Look, I understand the annoyance. But all the passports just laying on the floor with a brand new dog?" to which Jackie agreed, "Isn't that all on you? You had them in a place where a puppy could access it?"

Despite the backlash, Allen is planning to adopt a new puppy which she and her daughters, Ethel and Marnie, have chosen to name the new chihuahua mix Jude Bellingham.