In pictures: Scenes of lava erupting from Iceland volcano spark fear

A volcano spewed lava and smoke over southwestern Iceland for a second day on Friday.
The geological systems the Reykjanes peninsula were dormant for 800 years but that changed in 2021 when the region started to see back-to-back volcanic eruptions.
The region is home to 30,000 people and since December, 2023, has seen six volcanic eruptions. According to geological experts, the eruptions will occur for several centuries.
As for the lava pouring out from the recent volcano eruption in the peninsula, the incredible scenes are nothing short of horrifying.