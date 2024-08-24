 
Geo News

Three dead after stabbing attack at festival in western Germany

Police say unidentified man attacked multiple people and that the perpetrator is still at large

By
Reuters
|

August 24, 2024

Police officers secure the area of an incident, after several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife, at a city festival in Solingen, Germany, August 23, 2024. —Reuters
Police officers secure the area of an incident, after several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife, at a city festival in Solingen, Germany, August 23, 2024. —Reuters  

SOLINGEN: Three people were killed and four others seriously wounded in a stabbing attack at a festival on Friday night in the western German city of Solingen, police said.

They said that at around 10 pm (2000 GMT) a single, unidentified man attacked multiple people and that the perpetrator was still at large.

"It tears my heart apart that there was an attack on our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost," Solingen Mayor Tim-Oliver Kurzbach said in a statement. "I pray for all those who are still fighting for their lives."

Fatal stabbings and shootings in Germany are relatively uncommon.

The police said the attack occurred at a festival to honour the town's 650th anniversary.

Solingen is in North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany's most populous and bordering the Netherlands.

The state's interior minister, Herbert Reul, visited the scene, telling reporters it was a targeted attack on human life but declining to speculate on the motive.

The attack occurred at the Fronhof, the mayor's statement said, a market square where live bands were playing.

The German government has been aiming to toughen rules on knives that can be carried in public by reducing the length allowed.

In June, a 29-year-old policeman died after being stabbed in the German city of Mannheim during an attack on a right-wing demonstration.

In historic visit to Ukraine, Indian PM urges Zelensky to sit down for talks with Russia
In historic visit to Ukraine, Indian PM urges Zelensky to sit down for talks with Russia
Taliban codify morality laws requiring Afghan women to cover faces, men to grow beards
Taliban codify morality laws requiring Afghan women to cover faces, men to grow beards
Twenty-one dead as bus carrying Indian tourists plunges into Nepal river
Twenty-one dead as bus carrying Indian tourists plunges into Nepal river
13 dead, 4.5m affected by severe floods as heavy rains lash Bangladesh
13 dead, 4.5m affected by severe floods as heavy rains lash Bangladesh
Kamala Harris closes DNC with vow to bring tax relief for middle class as US president
Kamala Harris closes DNC with vow to bring tax relief for middle class as US president
Kamala Harris formally accepts Democrats' nomination for president
Kamala Harris formally accepts Democrats' nomination for president
DNC 'surprise guest' speculation grips social media
DNC 'surprise guest' speculation grips social media
North Korea slams US sale of Apache helicopters to South Korea as 'provocative'
North Korea slams US sale of Apache helicopters to South Korea as 'provocative'