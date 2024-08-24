Post Malone posts tribute to Lainey Wilson with behind-the-scenes video

Post Malone posts tribute to Lainey Wilson in behind-the-scenes video

Post Malone just gave a nod to Lainey Wilson in his latest update!



As the American rapper made his country music debut with the release of his sixth studio album titled, F-1 Trillion, he gave some insights into what it was like collaborating with ACM’s Entertainer of the Year.

In the video, featuring the memories the Rockstar singer has made with Wilson while working with her on set or performing on stage with her, Malone set the tune to the collaborative track of the duo, named, Nosedive.

The two can be seen having a fun time as they had a conversation with each other while having their drinks.

“Sometimes you're drivin', sometimes you're stallin' / Sometimes you're flyin', sometimes you're fallin' / But there's still beauty in the nosedive,” Malone sings in the chorus of the song that played in the video.

Lainey Wilson took to the comments section of the video, writing, “Sure do love you my friend.”

Meanwhile, the streaming platform, Spotify’s official account also wrote, “the vibe is unmatched.”

Post Malone released his album, F-1 Trillion, on August 16, 2024, marking his debut in the genre of country music and leaving no stone unturned with the star-studded collaborations that he featured in the endeavor.