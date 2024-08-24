Naomi Ackie recalls shocking thing she did when she met Lenny Kravitz

Naomi Ackie plays waitress Frida in 'Blink Twice' and met Lenny Kravitz on the set of the movie

Naomi Ackie, who plays a lead role in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, had a very odd reaction to meeting Lenny Kravitz for the first time.

When Zoë brought her legendary father to the set, Ackie got so flustered that she shut the door of her trailer in his face.

One morning on the film’s set in Mexico, Ackie opened the door and found the rocker standing nearby.

She recalled the hilarious incident with a laugh, telling People: “I’d never met him before. I opened my bedroom door, and Lenny's just there. He was like, ‘Hi, you must be Naomi. I'm Lenny.’ I was like — I shut the door.’

The actress took a breath to compose herself and then said “Okay, now I’m ready,” and opened the door to greet the musician.

Zoë, whose fiancé Channing Tatum stars opposite Ackie, quipped that Ackie should have asked her father, “So, why are you outside my door?”

The Big Little Lies star’s mother Lisa Bonet, 56, also visited the set and stayed for a few weeks.

“We had this scene that's not in the film, with a butterfly in it. And then we had extra butterflies, and so me and my mom took the butterflies to let them be free,” she recalled. “And my mom, being the amazing person that she is, the butterfly just crawled on her face and wouldn’t leave.”

“I have a picture of her eating french fries with the butterfly. I have a video of her brushing her teeth with the butterfly,” she shared.

Blink Twice, starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum, is in theaters now.