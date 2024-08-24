Amy Dowden gets emotional over online 'trolling' about her illness

Amy Dowden got emotional while discussing the online trolling she faced after sharing her breast cancer journey.



Dowden, who was diagnosed with the illness in May 2023, will soon appear in a new BBC documentary which will release on August 2023.

While sharing her struggles in the documentary she said that it was difficult for her "to control her emotions" due to “harsh messages” she received online.

In clips obtained by The Mirror, she admitted that sometimes she "wished she didn't' publicly open up to fans during the tough time."

Dowden expressed that she would want "the most extreme trolls to face criminal convictions as she revealed she understood how teenagers take their own lives due to online bullying.”

She added, "When someone is bullying someone online and they take their own life, it’s kind of like manslaughter. Is there going to be punishment to stop people doing it? It’s awful."

While sharing the affect of online bullying, she also shared that sometimes she used to stay awake till late night because the steroids were keeping her up.

Dowden went on to say, "I was so low and then receiving those messages was heartbreaking. I just feel like it’s not spoken about."