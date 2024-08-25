 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reunite as rumoured parenthood plans begin

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted together for the first time amid 'Eras Tour' break

Web Desk
August 25, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spending quality time together as Eras  Tour serves some break.

The couple, both 34, were hanging out in Rhodes Island on Saturday, as per TMZ

The pair had a fully occupied month with Kansas City Chiefs training camp and preseason game and Swift's European leg of the Eras Tour before their reunion.

Now Swift's schedule is relaxed until November while Kelce is expected to be on the Arrowhead Stadium fields next month for the regular NFL season on September 5.

This buys them enough time to catch up on their rumoured parenthood plans. There have already been reports of Kelce planning a proposal for Swift soon after the Eras Tour ends in December this year.

On the other hand, Swifties are anticipating a chunky ring on her finger once she returns to the stage for the final Eras dates before taking next year off to have a baby,” an insider spilled to another foreign magazine. 

“She wants a few children before she’s 40, so she would rather get pregnant next year than have a big wedding—she has plenty of time for that,” the source added.

In July, a source close to the couple told People that their relationship is serious. “They really are very, very happy together,” the insider revealed. “They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them.”

