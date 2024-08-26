Dua Lipa embarks on new journey with exciting business venture

Dua Lipa is preparing to launch her own range of ice cream desserts.



According to The Mirror newspaper, the Love Again hitmaker applied for a licence to protect her name as a brand for marketing a range of frozen desserts.

As per the documents acquired by the publication, Lipa is waiting for approval from the government's Intellectual Property Office.

The application covers the sale of "non-dairy ice cream, ice cream cones, dairy ice cream, ice cream desserts, ice cream cakes and ice cream drinks", along with milkshakes and yoghurts.

The Levitating singer has been vocal on social media about her taste in ice cream, with a post on X (formally known as twitter) that reads, "Olive oil ice cream for the win," alongside a snap of herself holding an ice cream cone.

Moreover, in an interview with BBC Radio 1, the 29-yea-old singer revealed that she did not “think chocolate ice cream is that good.”

“But you know what I like? It's very simple: I take vanilla ice cream and put olive oil and sea salt on top,” she said, adding, “I've had so many people try it, and everyone has switched to the dark side."