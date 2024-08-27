James Gunn gives peek into 'Superman's best friend

James Gunn is taking to social media to let fans meet a cast member of his upcoming Superman movie, who happened to be a friend of the superhero.



Offering the first look of Jimmy Olsen, played by Skyler Gisondo, the director also celebrated the character anniversary, who was introduced in the comics on August 25, 1941.

“Happy Anniversary to Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen, who debuted on this day in 1941 (although he did appear earlier as “office boy” in Action Comics 6),” he captions on a photo from the set.

“Created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster & Bob Maxwell. I can’t wait for you to see @SkylerGisondo’s portrayal in #Superman on July 11, 2025. @dcofficial @superman.”

In the comics, Jimmy is part of Daily Planet, as he works there as a photojournalist and is a colleague of Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

As far as the film is concerned, James earlier announced the wrapping of the filming.

“I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor," he wrote in a social media post.

Superman will hit cinemas on July 11, 2025.