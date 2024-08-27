Jana Kramer addresses Blake Lively's ‘It Ends With Us' controversy

Jana Kramer is the latest celebrity to comment on drama surrounding Blake Lively's new movie It Ends With Us.



The 37-year-old actress shared her thoughts on how the movie campaign handled the sensitive subject in her Whine Down podcast, saying, “The movie is about domestic violence.”

Jana went on to say, “It’s hard for people to talk about domestic violence when they haven’t had the hands of domestic violence on them.”

The actress, who is a mother of three children, noted, “So, for people to say it doesn’t define you — it does define you. It has made me who I am.”

Her explanation was an indirect hint at Blake's recent interview with BBC News, during which she said, “My character, Lily Bloom, is not defined by domestic violence.”

She added, “She defines herself, and I think that that’s deeply empowering to remind people that no-one else can define you. No experience can define you. You define you.”

Now, indirectly referring the Gossip Girl actress’ statement, Jana said, ”And though people can say, "It doesn’t define you," (domestic violence) is one of the biggest pieces of me and has been the biggest thread in my life.”

She also admitted not having watched the movie yet due to "tough time watching movies that deal with domestic violence" given her history with it.

Jana previously revealed that she had endured the violence in her marriage to ex husband Michael Gambino, who she married in 2004.